Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Not only are temps well below normal today, windy conditions are making it feel even colder. An exceptionally cold Friday night is expected as well. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the…
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.