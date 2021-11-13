Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE
