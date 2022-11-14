Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.