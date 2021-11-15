Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.