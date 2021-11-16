 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

