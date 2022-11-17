It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Columbus, NE
