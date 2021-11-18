Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wi…
For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus will see warm temp…