Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

