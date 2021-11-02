Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.