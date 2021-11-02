Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Columbus, NE
