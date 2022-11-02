 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News