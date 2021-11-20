Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE
