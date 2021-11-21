The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…