Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.