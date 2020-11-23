 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

