Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.