Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.