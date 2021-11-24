Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.