Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE
