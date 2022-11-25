 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

