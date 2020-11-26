Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!