Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

