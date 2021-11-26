Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is foreca…
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. I…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It loo…