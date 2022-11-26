 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

