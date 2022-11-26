Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.