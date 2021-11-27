Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.