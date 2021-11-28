Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.