Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.