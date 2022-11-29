It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Columbus, NE
