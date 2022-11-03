The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Columbus folks will see warm te…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. It should rea…