Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.