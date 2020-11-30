 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

