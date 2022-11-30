Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Columbus, NE
