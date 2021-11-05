Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degr…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatur…