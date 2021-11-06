The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degr…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatur…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…