Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.