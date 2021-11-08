Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.