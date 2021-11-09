 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News