Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.