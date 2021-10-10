Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.