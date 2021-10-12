Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.