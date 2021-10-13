Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.