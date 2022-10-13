Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.