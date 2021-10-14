Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE
