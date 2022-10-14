Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Columbus, NE
