Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.