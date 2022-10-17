 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

