It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE
