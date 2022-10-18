 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

