Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.