Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.