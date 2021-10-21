Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
U.S. weather and climate disasters took more than 500 lives and cost $100 billion-plus so far in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says.
