Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
