Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT.