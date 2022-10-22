Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 6…
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect tem…