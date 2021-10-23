Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of su…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…