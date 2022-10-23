The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Columbus, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Columbus, NE
