Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.